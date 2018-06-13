Head to Head Analysis: Air Products & Chemicals (APD) & NL Industries (NL)

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) and NL Industries (NYSE:NL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and NL Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Products & Chemicals $8.19 billion 4.42 $3.00 billion $6.31 26.19 NL Industries $112.00 million 4.13 $116.10 million N/A N/A

Air Products & Chemicals has higher revenue and earnings than NL Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Air Products & Chemicals and NL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Products & Chemicals 13.13% 14.97% 8.34% NL Industries 110.31% 27.35% 16.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Air Products & Chemicals and NL Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Products & Chemicals 0 3 13 0 2.81 NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus target price of $181.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.63%. NL Industries has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Given NL Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Air Products & Chemicals.

Volatility & Risk

Air Products & Chemicals has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NL Industries has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Air Products & Chemicals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NL Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Air Products & Chemicals pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NL Industries does not pay a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Products & Chemicals has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Summary

Air Products & Chemicals beats NL Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It also designs and manufactures equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; steering wheels and other billet aluminum accessories; and dash panels, LED lighting products, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. In addition, it offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

