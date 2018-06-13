Financial Comparison: Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) & Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) and Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Axcelis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -11.24% 0.51% 0.31% Axcelis Technologies 29.46% 17.71% 12.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Veeco Instruments and Axcelis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 2 5 0 2.71 Axcelis Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 57.94%. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 51.79%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcelis Technologies has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Axcelis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $484.76 million 1.82 -$44.79 million ($0.02) -907.50 Axcelis Technologies $410.56 million 1.64 $126.95 million $1.48 14.16

Axcelis Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments. Veeco Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcelis Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Axcelis Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Veeco Instruments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its products to light emitting diode, micro-electro mechanical system, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems. In addition, the company offers aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. It sells its equipment and services to semiconductor chip manufacturers through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

