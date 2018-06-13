Halyard Health (HYH) vs. Steris (STE) Head to Head Analysis

Steris (NYSE: STE) and Halyard Health (NYSE:HYH) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Steris and Halyard Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steris $2.62 billion 3.40 $290.91 million $4.15 25.39 Halyard Health $611.60 million 4.60 $79.30 million $2.35 25.48

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Halyard Health. Steris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halyard Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Steris has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halyard Health has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Steris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Halyard Health shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Steris shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Halyard Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steris and Halyard Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steris 11.10% 11.55% 6.93% Halyard Health 7.72% 7.90% 4.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Steris and Halyard Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steris 0 1 3 0 2.75 Halyard Health 1 0 4 0 2.60

Steris currently has a consensus target price of $80.25, suggesting a potential downside of 23.84%. Halyard Health has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.31%. Given Halyard Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Halyard Health is more favorable than Steris.

Dividends

Steris pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Halyard Health does not pay a dividend. Steris pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steris has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Steris beats Halyard Health on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steris

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The company's Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The company's Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. Halyard Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

