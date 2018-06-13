LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) versus Civitas Solutions (CIVI) Financial Survey

LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LHC Group and Civitas Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group $1.07 billion 1.37 $50.11 million $2.42 33.22 Civitas Solutions $1.47 billion 0.41 $6.33 million $0.71 23.38

LHC Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Civitas Solutions. Civitas Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LHC Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of LHC Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Civitas Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of LHC Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Civitas Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LHC Group and Civitas Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group 4.07% 9.29% 5.97% Civitas Solutions 0.23% 23.72% 3.67%

Volatility and Risk

LHC Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civitas Solutions has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LHC Group and Civitas Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Civitas Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00

LHC Group presently has a consensus price target of $78.25, indicating a potential downside of 2.66%. Civitas Solutions has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Civitas Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civitas Solutions is more favorable than LHC Group.

Summary

LHC Group beats Civitas Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services. The Hospice Services segment provides pain and symptom management accompanied by palliative medication, emotional and spiritual support, inpatient and respite care, homemaker services, dietary counseling, family bereavement counseling, and social worker visits. The Community-Based Services segment offers a range of services, such as assistance with grooming, medication reminders, meal preparation, assistance with feeding, light housekeeping, respite care, transportation, and errand services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. The Facility-Based Services segment serves patients suffering from respiratory failure, neuromuscular disorders, cardiac disorders, non-healing wounds, renal disorders, cancer, head and neck injuries, and mental disorders, as well as treats patients diagnosed with musculoskeletal impairments. The company also operates institutional pharmacy, a family health center, a rural health clinic, and a retail pharmacy, as well as offers physical therapy services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 318 home health services locations, 91 hospice locations, 12 community-based service locations, and 11 long-term acute care hospitals with 15 locations. LHC Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Civitas Solutions

Civitas Solutions, Inc. provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex disabilities and challenges in the United States. It operates through Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), Post-Acute Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and At-Risk Youth (ARY) segments. The I/DD segment offers services to adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its programs include residential support, day habilitation, vocational, case management, crisis intervention, and hourly support care. The SRS segment delivers services to individuals who have suffered acquired brain injury, spinal injuries, and other catastrophic injuries and illnesses. This segment's services range from sub-acute healthcare for individuals with intensive medical needs to day treatment programs; and include neurorehabilitation, neurobehavioral rehabilitation, specialized nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, supported living, outpatient treatment, and pre-vocational services. The ARY segment offers services to youth with emotional, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges. This segment's programs include therapeutic foster care, family preservation, adoption services, early intervention, school-based services, and juvenile offender programs. The company also delivers elder services, such as case and medication management, nursing oversight, nutrition, daily living assistance, therapeutic services, and transportation. The company serves state, local, and other government payors and non-public payors. As of September 30, 2017, it served approximately 11,800 clients in residential settings and 18,600 clients in non-residential settings in 36 states. The company was formerly known as NMH Holdings, Inc. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Civitas Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vestar Capital Partners.

