Head to Head Comparison: Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) and AveXis (AVXS)

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NITE) and AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of AveXis shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of AveXis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and AveXis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.63) -8.61 AveXis N/A N/A -$218.05 million ($7.28) -29.92

AveXis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nightstar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nightstar Therapeutics and AveXis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 AveXis 1 12 6 0 2.26

Nightstar Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.14%. AveXis has a consensus price target of $124.53, suggesting a potential downside of 42.83%. Given Nightstar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nightstar Therapeutics is more favorable than AveXis.

Profitability

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and AveXis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A AveXis N/A -93.95% -83.75%

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics beats AveXis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1, a candidate that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR, a candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1. The company also intends to identify, acquire, develop, and commercialize gene therapy product candidates for the treatment of other rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. It has strategic collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital; REGENXBIO Inc.; and Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc. The company was formerly known as BioLife Cell Bank, Inc. and changed its name to AveXis, Inc. in January 2014. AveXis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

