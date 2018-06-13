Head to Head Comparison: BWX Technologies (BWXT) vs. Terra Tech (OTCMKTS:TRTC)

Terra Tech (OTCMKTS: TRTC) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Terra Tech has a beta of -2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 329% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Terra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Terra Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Tech and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Tech -86.72% -19.13% -15.84% BWX Technologies 9.24% 72.41% 13.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terra Tech and BWX Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Tech $35.80 million 5.59 -$32.67 million N/A N/A BWX Technologies $1.69 billion 3.92 $147.84 million $2.05 32.41

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Tech.

Dividends

BWX Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Terra Tech does not pay a dividend. BWX Technologies pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BWX Technologies has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Terra Tech and BWX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A BWX Technologies 1 3 4 0 2.38

BWX Technologies has a consensus price target of $70.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given BWX Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Terra Tech.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Terra Tech on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terra Tech

Terra Tech Corp. operates as a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company. The company operates in two segments, Herbs and Produce Products; and Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production. The Herbs and Produce Products segment offers hydroponic herbs, produce, and floral products. The Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries under the name Blüm, which provides a selection of medical and adult use cannabis products, such as flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and produces and sells a line of medical and adult use cannabis flowers, as well as a line of medical and adult use cannabis-extracted products comprising concentrates, cartridges, vape pens, and wax products in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

