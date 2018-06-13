Contrasting TravelCenters of America (TA) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) and TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Penske Automotive Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TravelCenters of America does not pay a dividend. Penske Automotive Group pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Penske Automotive Group and TravelCenters of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penske Automotive Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus price target of $55.29, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. TravelCenters of America has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 115.96%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Profitability

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and TravelCenters of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penske Automotive Group 2.90% 17.56% 3.84% TravelCenters of America 0.46% -5.55% -1.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penske Automotive Group and TravelCenters of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penske Automotive Group $21.39 billion 0.20 $613.30 million $4.31 11.79 TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion 0.02 $9.26 million ($0.30) -11.83

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penske Automotive Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Penske Automotive Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats TravelCenters of America on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles of approximately 40 brands; and provision of vehicle services and collision repair services. In addition, it is involved in the sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, and replacement and aftermarket automotive products. Further, the company distributes commercial vehicles and parts to a network of approximately 70 dealership locations, including 8 company-owned retail commercial vehicle dealerships. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 343 automotive retail franchises, of which 155 franchises are located in the United States; and 188 franchises are located outside of the United States primarily in the United Kingdom. The company also operated 20 dealerships locations of heavy and medium duty trucks, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and services and parts. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 256 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brand names. The company's convenience stores offer gasoline, as well as various nonfuel products and services, including coffee, groceries, and fresh foods, as well as a QSR and/or car wash. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand name. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America LLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

