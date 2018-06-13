Head to Head Review: VALEO/S (VLEEY) versus LCI Industries (LCII)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS: VLEEY) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VALEO/S and LCI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VALEO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A LCI Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50

LCI Industries has a consensus price target of $114.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.87%. Given LCI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LCI Industries is more favorable than VALEO/S.

Dividends

VALEO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. LCI Industries pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. VALEO/S pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCI Industries pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VALEO/S and LCI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VALEO/S $20.97 billion 0.72 $1.00 billion $2.08 15.12 LCI Industries $2.15 billion 1.10 $132.88 million $5.76 16.31

VALEO/S has higher revenue and earnings than LCI Industries. VALEO/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

VALEO/S has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VALEO/S and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VALEO/S N/A N/A N/A LCI Industries 5.96% 23.14% 15.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of VALEO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of LCI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of LCI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LCI Industries beats VALEO/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems. The company also manufactures powertrain systems, including electric powertrain systems for the electric cars; products that enable the automation of transmissions to reduce fuel consumption and enhance driving comfort; and clean engines for vehicles. In addition, it develops and manufactures systems, modules, and components to ensure the optimal thermal energy management of vehicles and in-vehicle comfort for passengers. Further, the company designs and produces lighting and wiper systems for drivers in all weather conditions. In addition, it offers original equipment spares to auto manufacturers and the independent aftermarket; replacement parts and accessories for passenger cars and commercial vehicles; air conditioning systems for buses; cabin 3D image processing software; hydraulic actuators; and torque converters. Valeo SA was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; televisions and sound systems; navigation systems; backup cameras; and other accessories. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. It also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was founded in 1962 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

