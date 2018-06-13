Comparing Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) and VOXX International (VOXX)

VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VOXX International and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International 6.40% -0.36% -0.25% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 17.21% 32.30% 19.90%

Volatility and Risk

VOXX International has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of VOXX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VOXX International and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) 0 2 0 0 2.00

VOXX International currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given VOXX International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VOXX International is more favorable than Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US).

Dividends

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. VOXX International does not pay a dividend. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOXX International and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $507.09 million 0.26 $35.30 million $0.03 185.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) $238.52 million 3.10 $43.79 million $2.09 15.07

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VOXX International. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOXX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) beats VOXX International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. It also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance, including the provision of traffic reports and directions, as well as information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities; and Connect, an Android platform based car service that provides access to Android market applications and various services through manufacturer interface. This segment serves insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The company's Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver that includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 180,000 end-users through 38,000 corporate customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.

