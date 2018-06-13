Head-To-Head Contrast: Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) and EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ: CBLI) and EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cleveland BioLabs alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cleveland BioLabs and EXACT Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A EXACT Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75

EXACT Sciences has a consensus price target of $60.36, indicating a potential downside of 11.36%. Given EXACT Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EXACT Sciences is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of EXACT Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and EXACT Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleveland BioLabs $1.95 million 15.47 -$9.70 million N/A N/A EXACT Sciences $265.99 million 31.21 -$114.39 million ($0.99) -68.79

Cleveland BioLabs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXACT Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Cleveland BioLabs and EXACT Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleveland BioLabs -578.89% -115.60% -90.24% EXACT Sciences -38.61% -20.92% -15.73%

Volatility & Risk

Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EXACT Sciences has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EXACT Sciences beats Cleveland BioLabs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines. The company's product candidate is entolimod, an immune-stimulatory agent, which is used as a medical radiation countermeasure and an immunotherapy for oncology and other indications. Its development programs include CBLB612, which is in preclinical studies, a synthetic molecule that activates the toll-like heterodimeric receptor 2/6 and stimulated white blood cell generation; and that has completed Phase II for treating myelosuppressive prophylaxis in patients with breast cancer receiving doxorubicin-cyclophosphamide chemotherapy. The company is also developing Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with the Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland BioLabs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.