Analyzing AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) and PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PepsiCo and AMBEV S A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 1 8 5 0 2.29 AMBEV S A/S 0 3 3 0 2.50

PepsiCo currently has a consensus target price of $119.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.41%. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Given AMBEV S A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMBEV S A/S is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PepsiCo and AMBEV S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $63.53 billion 2.33 $4.86 billion $5.23 19.98 AMBEV S A/S $15.01 billion 5.28 $2.30 billion $0.23 21.96

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than AMBEV S A/S. PepsiCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMBEV S A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and AMBEV S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 7.62% 62.43% 9.52% AMBEV S A/S 16.15% 24.66% 14.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.8% of PepsiCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of AMBEV S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of PepsiCo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMBEV S A/S has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $3.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. AMBEV S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PepsiCo pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AMBEV S A/S pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

PepsiCo beats AMBEV S A/S on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni. Its North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mist Twst, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. The company's Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay's, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, and Toddy brands. Its Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack food; cereals and snacks; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brand names. The company's Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipsy, Crunchy, Doritos, Kurkure, and Lay's brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; and ready-to-drink tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands. It also provides CSD, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the Guaraná Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, and Frutee brands, as well as cereal bars. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

