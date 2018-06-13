Pier Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,226 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Healthequity worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its position in Healthequity by 13.5% in the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Healthequity by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Robinson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $169,029.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Neeleman sold 240,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $16,833,747.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,442 shares of company stock worth $38,433,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Healthequity to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Healthequity from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Healthequity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Healthequity to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,895. Healthequity Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 148.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

