DXC Technology (DXC) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,603,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,234,000 after acquiring an additional 269,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 12.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,444,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,715 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,478,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,318,000 after acquiring an additional 680,612 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,117,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 42,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology opened at $84.69 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 5th. This is an increase from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $114.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.59.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $291,312.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,497.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,013,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,361,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,886 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,380 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

