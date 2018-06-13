Hershey Co (HSY) Position Trimmed by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,618 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hershey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Hershey from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hershey from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In related news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey opened at $93.38 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 113.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.656 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 55.04%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

