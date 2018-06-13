Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $410,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3,583.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy traded down $0.37, hitting $117.65, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 222,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,256. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Citigroup raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.65.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

