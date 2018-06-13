Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Valhi worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Valhi by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 98,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valhi by 806.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 158,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,167 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Valhi by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NYSE:VHI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.26. Valhi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.51.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 1,210.67%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

