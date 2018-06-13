JPMorgan/ETF (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stake Lessened by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan/ETF (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan/ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan/ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 123,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 109,910 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan/ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 98,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,374. JPMorgan/ETF has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $30.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan/ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th.

