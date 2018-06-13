Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. 4,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,112. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.71. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $750.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.84 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,554.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.