HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,921 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Adient worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Adient by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 345,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adient from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $60.00 price objective on Adient and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

Shares of Adient traded down $1.84, hitting $48.27, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 61,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of -0.59. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Adient PLC will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 17th. Adient’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

