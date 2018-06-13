Hochtief (FRA:HOT) PT Set at €156.00 by Independent Research

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, May 18th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.

HOT has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochtief in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Cfra set a €177.00 ($205.81) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. HSBC set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Hochtief and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hochtief and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €154.11 ($179.20).

HOT traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €158.00 ($183.72). The stock had a trading volume of 50,163 shares. Hochtief has a 1 year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1 year high of €175.00 ($203.49).

Hochtief Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

