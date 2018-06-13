Home BancShares (HOMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Home BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Home BancShares from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $82,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,850.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $7,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,303.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,500 shares of company stock worth $8,770,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Home BancShares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home BancShares stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.10. Home BancShares has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Home BancShares will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

Home BancShares announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home BancShares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

