Homeserve (LON:HSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.40 EPS

Homeserve (LON:HSV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 33.60 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.20 ($0.43) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Homeserve had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.34%.

HSV traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 897 ($11.94). 476,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a 12-month low of GBX 521.93 ($6.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 872 ($11.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.40 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSV shares. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Homeserve from GBX 900 ($11.98) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt cut Homeserve to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.85) to GBX 950 ($12.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.65) price objective on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 855 ($11.38).

In other news, insider Martin Bennett sold 425,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.65), for a total transaction of £3,727,036.25 ($4,962,103.91). Also, insider Tom Rusin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 887 ($11.81), for a total value of £887,000 ($1,180,934.63). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60 shares of company stock valued at $45,690.

HomeServe plc provides home repair and improvement services to the household customers under the HomeServe brand. The company offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, gas and oil central heating, external water supply pipe, internal gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, locksmith, and glazing repair services, as well as ventilation and air conditioning services.

