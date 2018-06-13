Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Sells $56,242.80 in Stock

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $56,242.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HST opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,237,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,668,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 265,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

