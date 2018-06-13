Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €65.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.21 ($70.02).

Leoni traded up €0.42 ($0.49), reaching €53.16 ($61.81), during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 89,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a one year low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a one year high of €66.20 ($76.98).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

