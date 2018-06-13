Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $55.52 Million Position in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.21% of Fortive worth $55,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,852,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortive by 414.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 97,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

In related news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $5,394,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,114,303.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $80.31.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

