Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.15% of BB&T worth $60,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in BB&T by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 152,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in BB&T by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BB&T in the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of BB&T by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 51,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BB&T stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

BBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

In other news, Chairman Kelly S. King sold 80,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $4,348,871.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $4,010,302.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,924,409.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,659 shares of company stock worth $15,774,234. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BB&T Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

