Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,516 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of Huntington Bancshares worth $43,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,689,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 277,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 192,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,000. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 28,251 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $431,675.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,080,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.