Huntsworth (HNT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Huntsworth (LON:HNT) in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.80) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.26) target price on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities upped their target price on Huntsworth from GBX 102 ($1.36) to GBX 109 ($1.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Huntsworth stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.55) on Wednesday. Huntsworth has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.26).

In related news, insider Neil Jones sold 122,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £118,755.16 ($158,108.32).

About Huntsworth

Huntsworth plc operates as a healthcare communications and public relations company in the United States, United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Huntsworth Health, Red Consultancy, Grayling, and Citigate Dewe Rogerson (CDR). The Huntsworth Health division offers an integrated suite of communications services for the science, health, and wellbeing industries.

