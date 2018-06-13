Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hvivo (HVO)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Hvivo (LON:HVO) in a research report released on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.73) price target on the stock.

Shares of Hvivo stock opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Wednesday. Hvivo has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 136.89 ($1.82).

Hvivo (LON:HVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The company reported GBX (16.50) (($0.22)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (10.90) (($0.15)) by GBX (5.60) (($0.07)). Hvivo had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 196.81%.

In other news, insider James Winschel bought 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,966.72 ($5,281.21).

About Hvivo

hVIVO plc, a specialty biopharma company, provides medical and scientific research services in the United Kingdom. It is developing a human-based analytical platform to accelerate drug discovery and development in respiratory and infectious diseases, including flu, RSV, asthma, exacerbation, and common cold.

