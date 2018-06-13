IBM Retirement Fund Has $568,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol opened at $90.87 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.35 and a 1 year high of $93.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

