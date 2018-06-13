Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,207,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $102.10 and a twelve month high of $149.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.18. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

