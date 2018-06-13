IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,111,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,266 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,430,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,712,000 after purchasing an additional 144,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 849,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 157,829 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

In related news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 674,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $12,725,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,167,693 shares in the company, valued at $40,926,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $833,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,608.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,011,027 shares of company stock valued at $154,328,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

