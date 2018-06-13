IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INFO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.92.

INFO traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $352,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $1,226,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock worth $30,314,866. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,036,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,081,000 after buying an additional 512,484 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,053,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,912,000 after buying an additional 667,500 shares during the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in IHS Markit by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,039,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after buying an additional 1,152,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,849,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,442,000 after buying an additional 809,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,431,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,238,000 after buying an additional 260,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

