Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.08

Media coverage about Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independent Bank earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.1071242676731 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Independent Bank from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. 65,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,073. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.33 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $35,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,334.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard F. Nadeau sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $268,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,516 shares of company stock worth $896,624. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.