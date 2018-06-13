Aurubis (NDA) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, May 18th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s current price.

NDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.67 ($87.98).

NDA traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €70.20 ($81.63). The stock had a trading volume of 134,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 1 year high of €86.80 ($100.93).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

