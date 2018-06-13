Inditex (BME:ITX) Given a €30.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Inditex (BME:ITX) received a €30.30 ($35.23) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITX. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($37.79) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inditex in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.17 ($37.41).

Inditex stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €25.76 ($29.95). The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a one year low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

