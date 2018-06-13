Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (IAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$62.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. CIBC set a C$65.00 target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, insider Michel Tremblay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.89, for a total transaction of C$107,780.00. Also, insider Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.50, for a total value of C$53,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,090 shares of company stock worth $537,042 and have sold 10,000 shares worth $540,480.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. traded down C$0.50, hitting C$53.10, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 63,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,359. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$51.03 and a 52 week high of C$62.01.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.11. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, and Group Savings and Retirement.

