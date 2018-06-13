Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.30 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of Infosys traded down $0.18, reaching $18.82, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 4,798,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,833. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

