Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Lukas Scheibler Acquires 2,935 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Lukas Scheibler bought 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $59,785.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded up $1.16, reaching $21.87, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 14,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,204. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 22.37, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.96.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Ventures Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,159,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

