Insider Buying: Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (DIG) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC (LON:DIG) insider Jasper Judd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,560 ($3,408.33).

Shares of DIG stock opened at GBX 2.59 ($0.03) on Wednesday. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 239.46 ($3.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 273.28 ($3.64).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd were paid a GBX 4.38 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr’s previous dividend of $2.58. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Tr

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company is an investment trust and its objective is to achieve growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company’s portfolio consists of equity or equity-related securities, and it can invest in other financial instruments.

