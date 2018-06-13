Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Purchases 2,917 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $26,107.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 25th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 603 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $5,396.85.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 1,856 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $16,592.64.

NASDAQ:NATR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. 15,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $14.16.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on NATR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Common Stock Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets.

