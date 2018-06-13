Insider Buying: Trinity Capital (TRIN) Director Acquires 5,800 Shares of Stock

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director James E. Jr. Goodwin purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,822.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 4,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Los Alamos National Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and government organizations in the United States. It offers certificates of deposit, checking and saving accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, individual retirement accounts, and safe deposit boxes; and online banking, mortgage loan servicing, trust and investment, and international banking services.

