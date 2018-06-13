Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) EVP Sells 1,436 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,436 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $129,685.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,691.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 309 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $26,561.64.

On Monday, April 2nd, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,119 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $169,774.28.

On Thursday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,368 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $366,475.20.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $88.93. 829,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 1.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $373.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

