Insider Selling: Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director Sells 190 Shares of Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Director John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Patrick Et Al Guerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 8th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 17 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,910.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 231 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $53,592.00.

On Monday, June 11th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 680 shares of Daily Journal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.68, for a total transaction of $156,862.40.

On Friday, May 18th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 79 shares of Daily Journal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $18,328.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 1,010 shares of Daily Journal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $228,260.00.

On Monday, April 9th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 400 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $89,600.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 229 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $52,670.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 77 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $17,710.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, John Patrick Et Al Guerin sold 500 shares of Daily Journal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00.

Shares of Daily Journal traded down $0.28, reaching $228.56, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Daily Journal Co. has a 52 week low of $195.00 and a 52 week high of $250.95.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DJCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 34.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 38.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, San Francisco Daily Journal, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

