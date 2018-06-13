Insider Selling: Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE) insider Iii John William (B Arbuthnot sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00.

Iii John William (B Arbuthnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Iii John William (B Arbuthnot sold 1,000 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$1,500.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Iii John William (B Arbuthnot sold 9,500 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$14,345.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Iii John William (B Arbuthnot sold 24,100 shares of Delta 9 Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$36,632.00.

CVE:NINE traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.50. The company had a trading volume of 82,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,233. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$4.00.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis products. Its products include strains, clones, and LP starting materials. The company also operates a medical clinic that provides physician consultation services to patients seeking a medical recommendation. In addition, the company offers integra boost for preserving the smell of the flowers.

