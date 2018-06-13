Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells $88,332.00 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $88,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,207.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 10th, Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $81,540.00.

GDDY traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.97. 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,704. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 173.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Godaddy had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Godaddy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Godaddy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Godaddy to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after buying an additional 136,785 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 10,297.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

