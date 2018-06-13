Matthew J. Murphy Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group traded up $0.39, reaching $22.00, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 10,431,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,208. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $604.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,575,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,718,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 168,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.02.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

