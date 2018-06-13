Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Sells 1,083 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $62,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $61.98.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.37%. analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCBS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 103.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1,294.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.