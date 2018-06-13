ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) CEO Sells $199,640.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) CEO Michael L. Baur sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ScanSource traded up $0.25, hitting $40.35, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,096. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $895.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.70 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 1.11%. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ScanSource by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company's Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment focuses on automatic identification and data capture (AIDC), point-of-sale (POS), networking, electronic physical security, 3D printing, and other specialty technologies.

