Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INSP. Guggenheim started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems opened at $32.86 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

In related news, major shareholder Amzak Health Investors, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Jandrich bought 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 195,550 shares of company stock worth $3,128,800 in the last three months.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

